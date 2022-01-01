New Buffalo restaurants you'll love

New Buffalo restaurants
Toast
  • New Buffalo

New Buffalo's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try New Buffalo restaurants

Casey's New Buffalo image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Casey's New Buffalo

136 N WHITTAKER ST, New Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (1442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Casey’s Mac & Cheese$12.00
Cavatappi noodles, smoked Gouda, cheddar and Monterey jack chesses, topped with a herb breadcrumb crust
Beer Cheese Fondue$11.00
Wisconsin aged cheddar, infused with beer from the tap and served with mini pretzel balls
New Buffalo Wings$14.00
Crispy style. Choose form BBQ, buffalo or garlic-parmesan.
More about Casey's New Buffalo
Beer Church Brewing Co. image

PIZZA

Beer Church Brewing Co.

24 S Whittaker St, New Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fennel Sausage$18.00
Mozzarella, crema fresca, fennel sausage, scallions, red onions, grana, extra virgin olive oil.
Funghi$17.00
Mozzarella, funghi, crema fresca, grana, Calabrian chilis, extra virgin truffle oil.
Proscuitto Di Parma$20.00
Mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, grana, extra virgin olive oil.
More about Beer Church Brewing Co.
Oinks Dutch Treat image

 

Oinks Dutch Treat

227 W Buffalo St, New Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hand Packed Quart$9.85
Hand Packed Pint$7.35
More about Oinks Dutch Treat
Restaurant banner

 

Hummingbird Lounge

9 S Barton St, New Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hummingbird Lounge
