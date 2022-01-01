New Buffalo restaurants you'll love
New Buffalo's top cuisines
Must-try New Buffalo restaurants
More about Casey's New Buffalo
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Casey's New Buffalo
136 N WHITTAKER ST, New Buffalo
|Popular items
|Casey’s Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Cavatappi noodles, smoked Gouda, cheddar and Monterey jack chesses, topped with a herb breadcrumb crust
|Beer Cheese Fondue
|$11.00
Wisconsin aged cheddar, infused with beer from the tap and served with mini pretzel balls
|New Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
Crispy style. Choose form BBQ, buffalo or garlic-parmesan.
More about Beer Church Brewing Co.
PIZZA
Beer Church Brewing Co.
24 S Whittaker St, New Buffalo
|Popular items
|Fennel Sausage
|$18.00
Mozzarella, crema fresca, fennel sausage, scallions, red onions, grana, extra virgin olive oil.
|Funghi
|$17.00
Mozzarella, funghi, crema fresca, grana, Calabrian chilis, extra virgin truffle oil.
|Proscuitto Di Parma
|$20.00
Mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, grana, extra virgin olive oil.
More about Oinks Dutch Treat
Oinks Dutch Treat
227 W Buffalo St, New Buffalo
|Popular items
|Hand Packed Quart
|$9.85
|Hand Packed Pint
|$7.35