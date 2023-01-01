Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in New Buffalo

Go
New Buffalo restaurants
Toast

New Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Main pic

 

Sonny D's

1 N. Whittaker, New Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$18.00
More about Sonny D's
Item pic

 

Brewster’s New Buffalo

11 West Merchant Street, New Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
parmesan breaded chicken breast baked to perfection w/ house marinara + mozzarella + long pasta + finished w/ blend of house cheese + basil
More about Brewster’s New Buffalo

Browse other tasty dishes in New Buffalo

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Cake

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Mahi Mahi

Fish And Chips

Map

More near New Buffalo to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1763 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (707 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1088 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston