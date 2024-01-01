Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chopped salad in
New Buffalo
/
New Buffalo
/
Chopped Salad
New Buffalo restaurants that serve chopped salad
Sonny D's
1 N. Whittaker, New Buffalo
No reviews yet
Chopped Salad
$16.00
Romaine, Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Ditalini Pasta Balsamic Dressing
More about Sonny D's
Brewster’s New Buffalo
11 West Merchant Street, New Buffalo
No reviews yet
1/2 Chopped Salad solo
$8.00
More about Brewster’s New Buffalo
