Corn dogs in New Buffalo

New Buffalo restaurants
New Buffalo restaurants that serve corn dogs

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Casey's New Buffalo

136 N WHITTAKER ST, New Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (1442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Corn Dogs$7.00
More about Casey's New Buffalo
Redamak's

616 E Buffalo St, New Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Little Mini Corn Dogs$7.00
Six Breaded Mini Corn Dogs, Deep Fried.
Served with French Fries.
More about Redamak's

