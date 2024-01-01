Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn dogs in
New Buffalo
/
New Buffalo
/
Corn Dogs
New Buffalo restaurants that serve corn dogs
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Casey's New Buffalo
136 N WHITTAKER ST, New Buffalo
Avg 4.1
(1442 reviews)
Mini Corn Dogs
$7.00
More about Casey's New Buffalo
Redamak's
616 E Buffalo St, New Buffalo
No reviews yet
Little Mini Corn Dogs
$7.00
Six Breaded Mini Corn Dogs, Deep Fried.
Served with French Fries.
More about Redamak's
