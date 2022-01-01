Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in New Canaan

New Canaan restaurants
New Canaan restaurants that serve caesar salad

75c86857-9564-4d58-a6a3-15e7160f1a67 image

 

Locali

32C Forest Street, New Cannan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$13.00
shaved parmesan, cheese crunch
More about Locali
Elm Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Restaurant

73 Elm Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.5 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CAESAR SALAD$8.00
More about Elm Restaurant
GATES RESTAURANT image

 

GATES RESTAURANT + BAR

10 Forest Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$11.95
ROMAINE HEART | OLIVE OIL | GARLIC | SHAVED PARMESAN | GARLIC CROUTON | HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING
More about GATES RESTAURANT + BAR
The Back End image

 

The Back End

17 Elm Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TBE Caesar Salad$13.00
gem lettuce, crispy focaccia crouton, cotija cheese, toasted cashew vinaigrette
More about The Back End
Item pic

TACOS • NACHOS • GRILL

Tequila Mockingbird

6 Forest Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.3 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$9.95
More about Tequila Mockingbird

