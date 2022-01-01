Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ceviche in
New Canaan
/
New Canaan
/
Ceviche
New Canaan restaurants that serve ceviche
The Back End
17 Elm Street, New Canaan
No reviews yet
Shrimp Ceviche
$16.00
fresh shrimp, lime juice, avocado, cilantro, chili & sangrita
More about The Back End
GATES RESTAURANT + BAR
10 Forest Street, New Canaan
No reviews yet
CHEF'S CEVICHE
$15.95
DAILY FRESH SEAFOOD | WONTON CRISPS
More about GATES RESTAURANT + BAR
