Ceviche in New Canaan

Go
New Canaan restaurants
Toast

New Canaan restaurants that serve ceviche

The Back End image

 

The Back End

17 Elm Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
fresh shrimp, lime juice, avocado, cilantro, chili & sangrita
More about The Back End
GATES RESTAURANT image

 

GATES RESTAURANT + BAR

10 Forest Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEF'S CEVICHE$15.95
DAILY FRESH SEAFOOD | WONTON CRISPS
More about GATES RESTAURANT + BAR

