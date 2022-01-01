Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
New Canaan
/
New Canaan
/
Cheese Fries
New Canaan restaurants that serve cheese fries
Press Burger New Canaan
19 South Avenue, New Canaan
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Fries
$4.99
Cheese Fries
$4.59
Bacon Cheese Fries
$5.49
More about Press Burger New Canaan
South End Uncorked
15 Elm St, New Canaan
No reviews yet
Fried Cheese Curds
$12.00
More about South End Uncorked
Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Tortilla Soup
Prosciutto
Chicken Soup
Cookies
Penne
Salmon
More near New Canaan to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1543 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1294 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston