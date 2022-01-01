Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in New Canaan

Go
New Canaan restaurants
Toast

New Canaan restaurants that serve cheese fries

Press Burger New Canaan image

 

Press Burger New Canaan

19 South Avenue, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$4.99
Cheese Fries$4.59
Bacon Cheese Fries$5.49
More about Press Burger New Canaan
South End Uncorked image

 

South End Uncorked

15 Elm St, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Cheese Curds$12.00
More about South End Uncorked

