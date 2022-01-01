Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
New Canaan
/
New Canaan
/
Chocolate Cake
New Canaan restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Sole
105 Elm St, New Canaan
Avg 4.9
(1702 reviews)
Warm Chocolate Cake
$10.00
almond crusted bananas, caramel gelato
More about Sole
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Elm Restaurant
73 Elm Street, New Canaan
Avg 4.5
(625 reviews)
WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE + VANILLA BEAN GELATO
$15.00
More about Elm Restaurant
