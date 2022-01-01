Chopped salad in New Canaan
New Canaan restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Sole
Sole
105 Elm St, New Canaan
|Green vegetable chopped salad
|$16.00
green goddess dressing - dried seaweed and sesame
|Chopped Greek salad
|$16.00
red wine vinaigrette - oregano - olives - feta cheese
More about South End Uncorked
South End Uncorked
15 Elm St, New Canaan
|Crispy Chicken Chopped Salad
|$18.00
More about Elm Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Elm Restaurant
73 Elm Street, New Canaan
|CHOPPED VEGETABLE SALAD
|$21.00
sheep's feta, sunflower seeds, dill vinaigrette dressing