Chopped salad in New Canaan

New Canaan restaurants
New Canaan restaurants that serve chopped salad

Chopped salad image

 

Sole

105 Elm St, New Canaan

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green vegetable chopped salad$16.00
green goddess dressing - dried seaweed and sesame
Chopped Greek salad$16.00
red wine vinaigrette - oregano - olives - feta cheese
More about Sole
South End Uncorked image

 

South End Uncorked

15 Elm St, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Chopped Salad$18.00
More about South End Uncorked
Elm Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Restaurant

73 Elm Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.5 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED VEGETABLE SALAD$21.00
sheep's feta, sunflower seeds, dill vinaigrette dressing
More about Elm Restaurant
South End Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

South End Restaurant

36 Pine St, New Canaan

Avg 4.4 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop Chop Salad$17.00
More about South End Restaurant

