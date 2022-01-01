Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
New Canaan
/
New Canaan
/
Cookies
New Canaan restaurants that serve cookies
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Elm Restaurant
73 Elm Street, New Canaan
Avg 4.5
(625 reviews)
COOKIE BAG
$15.00
More about Elm Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD
South End Restaurant
36 Pine St, New Canaan
Avg 4.4
(1203 reviews)
Warm Skillet Cookie
$10.00
More about South End Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan
Spaghetti
Veggie Salad
Lobsters
Mac And Cheese
Chopped Salad
Short Ribs
Tomato Soup
Cake
More near New Canaan to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1543 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1294 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston