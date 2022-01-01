Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corn chowder in
New Canaan
/
New Canaan
/
Corn Chowder
New Canaan restaurants that serve corn chowder
Silvermine Market - New Canaan, CT
1032 Silvermine Rd, New Canaan
No reviews yet
Shrimp and Corn Chowder
More about Silvermine Market - New Canaan, CT
GATES RESTAURANT
10 Forest Street, New Canaan
No reviews yet
POTATO LEEK
$9.95
ONION,GARLIC,LEEK,CELERY,VEGETABLE BROTH, TOUCH OF CREAM
More about GATES RESTAURANT
Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan
Carrot Cake
Philly Cheesesteaks
Veggie Salad
Waffles
Chicken Tenders
Chili
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
More near New Canaan to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(67 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1835 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(265 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(380 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(608 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1469 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(984 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston