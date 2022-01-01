Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in New Canaan

Go
New Canaan restaurants
Toast

New Canaan restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Silvermine Market - New Canaan, CT

1032 Silvermine Rd, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Coconut Shrimp Curry & Basmati Rice$26.00
This Tasty Thai Coconut Curry Is Full of Flavor W/ a Little Spice in a Smooth Coconut Sauce and Red Curry Paste
More about Silvermine Market - New Canaan, CT
Chef Prasad image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Chef Prasad - 62 Main Street

62 Main Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.8 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Curry$32.00
Medium spiced Norwegian Salmon cooked with tomatoes, shallots and spices
Shrimp Curry$23.75
Medium spiced shrimp cooked with tomatoes, shallots and spices
Curry Sauce$13.75
Garam Masala infused sauce with slow cooked shallots, turmeric, ginger and garlic...Vegan & Hot
More about Chef Prasad - 62 Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan

Caesar Salad

Tomato Soup

Enchiladas

Octopus

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Tandoori

Cheese Fries

Map

More near New Canaan to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1686 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1403 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston