Curry in New Canaan
New Canaan restaurants that serve curry
Silvermine Market - New Canaan, CT
1032 Silvermine Rd, New Canaan
|Thai Coconut Shrimp Curry & Basmati Rice
|$26.00
This Tasty Thai Coconut Curry Is Full of Flavor W/ a Little Spice in a Smooth Coconut Sauce and Red Curry Paste
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN
Chef Prasad - 62 Main Street
62 Main Street, New Canaan
|Fish Curry
|$32.00
Medium spiced Norwegian Salmon cooked with tomatoes, shallots and spices
|Shrimp Curry
|$23.75
Medium spiced shrimp cooked with tomatoes, shallots and spices
|Curry Sauce
|$13.75
Garam Masala infused sauce with slow cooked shallots, turmeric, ginger and garlic...Vegan & Hot