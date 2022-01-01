Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in New Canaan

Go
New Canaan restaurants
Toast

New Canaan restaurants that serve dumplings

South End Uncorked image

 

South End Uncorked

15 Elm St, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Chicken Dumplings$14.00
Roasted Chicken Dumplings$14.00
More about South End Uncorked
Item pic

 

GATES RESTAURANT

10 Forest Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGGIE DUMPLINGS$12.95
Spicy Peanut Sauce | Dumpling Plum Sauce
More about GATES RESTAURANT

Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan

Tacos

Burritos

Chopped Salad

Tandoori

Pappardelle

Penne

Philly Cheesesteaks

Tostadas

Map

More near New Canaan to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston