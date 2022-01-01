Enchiladas in New Canaan
New Canaan restaurants that serve enchiladas
The Back End
17 Elm Street, New Canaan
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$24.00
braised organic chicken, oaxaca & cotija cheese, breakfast radish, sour cream & homemade tortilla
TACOS • NACHOS • GRILL
Tequila Mockingbird
6 Forest Street, New Canaan
|Enchilada a la carte
|$4.50
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$19.95
Chicken enchiladas casserole with green sauce made from fresh tomatillos, poblano chiles, Mexican oregano, white onions, cilantro and Mexican style crema. Side of rice and beans
|Enchiladas Dinner
|$18.95