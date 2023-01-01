Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
New Canaan
/
New Canaan
/
Hummus
New Canaan restaurants that serve hummus
Locali
32C Forest Street, New Cannan
No reviews yet
White bean Hummus
$11.00
garlic confit, rosemary, grilled filone
More about Locali
Sole
105 Elm St, New Canaan
Avg 4.9
(1702 reviews)
Hummus
$6.00
More about Sole
