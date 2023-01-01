Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in New Canaan

New Canaan restaurants
New Canaan restaurants that serve hummus

Locali image

 

Locali

32C Forest Street, New Cannan

No reviews yet
Takeout
White bean Hummus$11.00
garlic confit, rosemary, grilled filone
More about Locali
Item pic

 

Sole

105 Elm St, New Canaan

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$6.00
More about Sole

