Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in New Canaan

Go
New Canaan restaurants
Toast

New Canaan restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

Sole

105 Elm St, New Canaan

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
P.E.I mussels$17.00
red curry cream - fava beans - cilantro
More about Sole
GATES RESTAURANT image

 

GATES RESTAURANT

10 Forest Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PEI MUSSELS$19.95
White Wine-Butter | Herbs | Garlic | Hand Cut Fries
More about GATES RESTAURANT

Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan

Chopped Salad

Steak Frites

Prosciutto

Tomato Basil Soup

Nachos

French Fries

Margherita Pizza

Tortilla Soup

Map

More near New Canaan to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston