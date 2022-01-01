Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
New Canaan
/
New Canaan
/
Mussels
New Canaan restaurants that serve mussels
Sole
105 Elm St, New Canaan
Avg 4.9
(1702 reviews)
P.E.I mussels
$17.00
red curry cream - fava beans - cilantro
More about Sole
GATES RESTAURANT
10 Forest Street, New Canaan
No reviews yet
PEI MUSSELS
$19.95
White Wine-Butter | Herbs | Garlic | Hand Cut Fries
More about GATES RESTAURANT
