Nachos in New Canaan

New Canaan restaurants
Toast

New Canaan restaurants that serve nachos

South End Uncorked image

 

South End Uncorked

15 Elm St, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hamachi Nachos$18.00
yucca chips, citrus, micro cilantro
More about South End Uncorked
GATES RESTAURANT image

 

GATES RESTAURANT + BAR

10 Forest Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STREET CAN NACHOS$11.95
HOT DRAWN CHEESE | DICED TOMATO | BLACK OLIVE | JALAPEÑO PEPPER | GREEN ONION | SOUR CREAM | CILANTRO | FRESH CORN CHIPS
More about GATES RESTAURANT + BAR
Item pic

 

The Back End

17 Elm Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Nachos$17.00
pickled jalapenos, sesame & avocado crema, ginger soy aioli
TBE Nachos$16.00
marinated steak, house made cheese sauce, spiced waffle fries & pico de gallo
More about The Back End
Tostada Nachos image

TACOS • NACHOS • GRILL

Tequila Mockingbird

6 Forest Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.3 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tostada Nachos$10.95
Thick, all natural yellow corn tostadas, crisped and layered with pinto beans, cheese and jalapenos.
Tex Mex Nachos$12.95
House made tortilla chips topped with mixed cheese, seasoned ground beef and pico de gallo
More about Tequila Mockingbird

