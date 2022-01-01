Nachos in New Canaan
New Canaan restaurants that serve nachos
South End Uncorked
15 Elm St, New Canaan
|Hamachi Nachos
|$18.00
yucca chips, citrus, micro cilantro
GATES RESTAURANT + BAR
10 Forest Street, New Canaan
|STREET CAN NACHOS
|$11.95
HOT DRAWN CHEESE | DICED TOMATO | BLACK OLIVE | JALAPEÑO PEPPER | GREEN ONION | SOUR CREAM | CILANTRO | FRESH CORN CHIPS
The Back End
17 Elm Street, New Canaan
|Tuna Nachos
|$17.00
pickled jalapenos, sesame & avocado crema, ginger soy aioli
|TBE Nachos
|$16.00
marinated steak, house made cheese sauce, spiced waffle fries & pico de gallo
TACOS • NACHOS • GRILL
Tequila Mockingbird
6 Forest Street, New Canaan
|Tostada Nachos
|$10.95
Thick, all natural yellow corn tostadas, crisped and layered with pinto beans, cheese and jalapenos.
|Tex Mex Nachos
|$12.95
House made tortilla chips topped with mixed cheese, seasoned ground beef and pico de gallo