Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
New Canaan
/
New Canaan
/
Pudding
New Canaan restaurants that serve pudding
Press Burger New Canaan
19 South Avenue, New Canaan
No reviews yet
Banana Pudding
$3.49
More about Press Burger New Canaan
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Elm Restaurant
73 Elm Street, New Canaan
Avg 4.5
(625 reviews)
BREAD PUDDING
$15.00
More about Elm Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chopped Salad
Cheese Fries
Tomato Basil Soup
Caesar Salad
Cake
Enchiladas
Waffles
More near New Canaan to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(33 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1849 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(614 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1005 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston