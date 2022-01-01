Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in New Canaan

Go
New Canaan restaurants
Toast

New Canaan restaurants that serve pudding

Press Burger New Canaan image

 

Press Burger New Canaan

19 South Avenue, New Canaan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding$3.49
More about Press Burger New Canaan
Elm Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Restaurant

73 Elm Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.5 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BREAD PUDDING$15.00
More about Elm Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chopped Salad

Cheese Fries

Tomato Basil Soup

Caesar Salad

Cake

Enchiladas

Waffles

Map

More near New Canaan to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1849 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (614 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1005 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston