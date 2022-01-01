Ravioli in New Canaan

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
New Canaan restaurants that serve ravioli
Locali
32C Forest Street, New Cannan
No reviews yet
Butternut Squash Ravioli
$23.00
brown butter, raisins, hazelnut oil, parmesan
More about Locali
Sole
105 Elm St, New Canaan
Avg 4.9
(1702 reviews)
Lamb and Spinach Ravioli
$28.00
brown butter - manouri cheese - sumac and fresh mint
More about Sole
