Ravioli in New Canaan

New Canaan restaurants
Toast

New Canaan restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Locali

32C Forest Street, New Cannan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butternut Squash Ravioli$23.00
brown butter, raisins, hazelnut oil, parmesan
More about Locali
Sole image

 

Sole

105 Elm St, New Canaan

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb and Spinach Ravioli$28.00
brown butter - manouri cheese - sumac and fresh mint
More about Sole

