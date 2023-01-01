Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sauteed spinach in
New Canaan
/
New Canaan
/
Sauteed Spinach
New Canaan restaurants that serve sauteed spinach
Best Pizza Shop
62 Main St, New Canaan
No reviews yet
Sauteed spinach
$8.00
More about Best Pizza Shop
Sole
105 Elm St, New Canaan
Avg 4.9
(1702 reviews)
Sauteed Spinach
$12.00
More about Sole
