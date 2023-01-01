Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in New Canaan

New Canaan restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Silvermine Market - New Canaan, CT

1032 Silvermine Rd, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scalloped Potatoes (serves 6-8)$40.00
More about Silvermine Market - New Canaan, CT
Item pic

 

Sole

105 Elm St, New Canaan

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Sea Scallops$35.00
arborio rice - baby peas - lemon oil - prosciutto bread crumbs
More about Sole

