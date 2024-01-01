Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea scallops in New Canaan

Go
New Canaan restaurants
Toast

New Canaan restaurants that serve sea scallops

Main pic

 

Blackbird -

103 Elm St., New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Sea Scallops$38.00
Au Poivre”, bacon, Calamansi vinegar
More about Blackbird -
Item pic

 

Sole

105 Elm St, New Canaan

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Sea Scallops$35.00
grilled corn and zucchini - avocado salsa verde - fresno chilis
More about Sole

Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan

Tandoori Chicken

Nachos

Chocolate Cake

Tacos

Salmon Salad

Rigatoni

Omelettes

Veggie Salad

Map

More near New Canaan to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.1 (43 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2593 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (901 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1969 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1389 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston