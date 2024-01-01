Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sea scallops in
New Canaan
/
New Canaan
/
Sea Scallops
New Canaan restaurants that serve sea scallops
Blackbird -
103 Elm St., New Canaan
No reviews yet
Jumbo Sea Scallops
$38.00
Au Poivre”, bacon, Calamansi vinegar
More about Blackbird -
Sole
105 Elm St, New Canaan
Avg 4.9
(1702 reviews)
Jumbo Sea Scallops
$35.00
grilled corn and zucchini - avocado salsa verde - fresno chilis
More about Sole
