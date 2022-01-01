Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in New Canaan

New Canaan restaurants
New Canaan restaurants that serve short ribs

Sole image

 

Sole

105 Elm St, New Canaan

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Osso Buco$36.00
fregola with mixed vegetables - sage breadcrumbs
More about Sole
9f12bead-bd4c-4f2d-97ef-28e515980d0a image

 

The Back End

17 Elm Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Rib French Dip Taco$12.00
braised short rib, white onion, cilantro, bone broth & handmade tortilla
More about The Back End

