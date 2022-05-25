Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in New Canaan

Go
New Canaan restaurants
Toast

New Canaan restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Press Burger New Canaan image

 

Press Burger New Canaan

19 South Avenue, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.59
More about Press Burger New Canaan
GATES RESTAURANT image

 

GATES RESTAURANT + BAR

10 Forest Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES$7.95
More about GATES RESTAURANT + BAR

Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan

Salmon

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Fajitas

Chopped Salad

Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

Tostadas

Map

More near New Canaan to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1621 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (859 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston