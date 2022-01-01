Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in New Canaan

New Canaan restaurants
New Canaan restaurants that serve tandoori

Elm Restaurant image

Elm Restaurant

73 Elm Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.5 (625 reviews)
TANDOORI CHICKEN LIVER MOUSSE$14.00
red wine jelly
More about Elm Restaurant
Chef Prasad

62 Main Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.8 (445 reviews)
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$23.75
Tender cubes of breast of chicken marinated in a medium spiced herbs and spices, grilled to perfection...Gluten Free & Hot
Tandoori Roti$4.50
Best of the beast breads. Whole wheat flour flat bread baked in minutes in the hot clay tandoor...Vegan
Tandoori Chicken Malai$23.75
Mildest of all kababs. Succulent tender and mild grilled kabab...Gluten Free & Mild
More about Chef Prasad

