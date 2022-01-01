Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tomato basil soup in
New Canaan
/
New Canaan
/
Tomato Basil Soup
New Canaan restaurants that serve tomato basil soup
Sole
105 Elm St, New Canaan
Avg 4.9
(1702 reviews)
Tomato and basil soup
$14.00
crispy halloumi - Umbrian olive oil
More about Sole
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Elm Restaurant
73 Elm Street, New Canaan
Avg 4.5
(625 reviews)
KIDS TOMATO & BASIL SOUP
$8.00
More about Elm Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan
Tortilla Soup
Baja Fish Tacos
Veggie Salad
Clams
Prosciutto
Cheese Pizza
Shrimp Tacos
Chicken Soup
More near New Canaan to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(66 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1642 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(557 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1372 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(869 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston