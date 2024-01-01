Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla ice cream in New Canaan

New Canaan restaurants
New Canaan restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream

Locali image

 

Locali

32C Forest Street, New Cannan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream$10.00
More about Locali
Item pic

 

Gofer Ice Cream - New Canaan

103 Main Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Six Pack of Ice Cream Flying Discs with Vanilla Ice Cream$11.99
Made with Real Giant Oreo or a classic chocolate chip wafer. mmmmmm
More about Gofer Ice Cream - New Canaan

