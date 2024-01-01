Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vanilla ice cream in
New Canaan
New Canaan
Vanilla Ice Cream
New Canaan restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream
Locali
32C Forest Street, New Cannan
No reviews yet
Brownie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
$10.00
More about Locali
Gofer Ice Cream - New Canaan
103 Main Street, New Canaan
No reviews yet
Six Pack of Ice Cream Flying Discs with Vanilla Ice Cream
$11.99
Made with Real Giant Oreo or a classic chocolate chip wafer. mmmmmm
More about Gofer Ice Cream - New Canaan
