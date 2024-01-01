Cake in New Caney
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - New Caney
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - New Caney
21572 Market Place Dr, New Caney
|Italian Cream Cake
|$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
|Truffle Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Our colossal chocolate cake is crafted with layers of dark, moist chocolate and a silky truffle chocolate filling.
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.