New Castle restaurants you'll love

New Castle restaurants
New Castle's top cuisines

Thai
Thai
Must-try New Castle restaurants

HAMBURGERS

Zach's Grill

739 Ferry cut-off road, New Castle

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy skin-on Fries (Copy)$3.50
Crispy on delivery fries! The best Fries we can source so we know you will love them!
Old Bay Fries$4.45
Crispy fries tossed in Old Bay Seasoning.
Chix Buffalo Empanadas$11.25
3 handmade pastries stuffed with chicken breast meat, buffalo wing sauce. cheese and seasoning. Served with ranch dressing.
More about Zach's Grill
Saap Lao Thai Cuisine

Community Plaza Shopping Center, 287 Christiana Rd # 14, New Castle

Avg 4.7 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Spicy Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with bell peppers and basil leaves with a choice of chicken, beef or pork. Additional $3.00 for shrimp.
Traditional Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onions, mixed veggies. Your choice of chicken, beef, or pork. Additional $3.00 for shrimp.
Crispy Thai Chicken Wings (6)$9.00
Fried chicken wings served with our famous Saap Lao Thai hot sauce.
More about Saap Lao Thai Cuisine
Paradigm Sports Bar

3800 N DuPont Hwy, New Castle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Paradigm Sports Bar
El Mariachi Restaurant Bar image

 

El Mariachi Restaurant Bar

519 East Basin Road, new castle

No reviews yet
More about El Mariachi Restaurant Bar
El Pique image

 

El Pique

319 South Dupont highway, New Castle

No reviews yet
More about El Pique
