New City Microcreamery - Cambridge
Scratch-made liquid-nitrogen ice cream using local milk and cream! Voted Best Ice Cream in Massachusetts!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
403 Massachusetts Ave • $$
Location
403 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
