Salmon in New City

New City restaurants
New City restaurants that serve salmon

Banner pic

 

Sazon Y Pilon Kitchen & Bar

191 South Main Street, New City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon$26.00
More about Sazon Y Pilon Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Gio's Bar & Grill New City - 253 South Little Road

253 South Little Tor Road, New City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ RIBS & SALMON$29.00
SALMON$24.99
Fresh Salmon with Rice Pilaf, Broccoli Topped With a Chardonnay Lemon Sauce
SHRIMP SCAMPI & SALMON$29.00
More about Gio's Bar & Grill New City - 253 South Little Road

