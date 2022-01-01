Go
Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill

Located a stones throw from historic Grand Central Station, in the heart of Midtown East, Docks Oyster Bar boasts a menu rich with fresh fish and thoughtfully executed dishes.

633 Third Avenue

Popular Items

Docks Fish + Chips$29.00
atlantic cod, house cut french fries, cole slaw
Linguini With Freshly Shucked Littlenecks$32.00
choice of traditional red or white clam sauce
Organic Faroe Island Salmon$33.00
peruvian potato purée, grilled collard greens, lemon caper brown butter
Iceberg Wedge Salad$15.00
blue cheese, red onion, bacon, tomato
Blue Crab California Roll$18.00
jumbo lump crab, avocado
Seafood Cobb$35.00
lobster, crabmeat, shrimp, avocado, blue cheese, boiled egg, bacon, scallions, tomato, buttermilk ranch dressing served on the side
New England Clam Chowder$15.00
freshly shucked clams, bacon, potato, cream
Simply Prepared Organic Salmon$37.00
broccoli rabe, roasted fingerling potatoes, butternut squash, sage brown butter beurre blanc
Blue Crab California Roll$19.00
jumbo lump crab, avocado
Parmesan Truffled Fries$12.00
Location

633 Third Avenue

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:50 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:50 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
