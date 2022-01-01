Go
New England Grinders

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd

Popular Items

20 oz Drink$2.19
Italian Grinder
Comes with onions, green peppers, provolone cheese and Italian dressing on the side. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the "ingredients" section!!
Chips$1.19
Chicken Ranch Grinder
Comes with bacon, ranch dressing, banana peppers and provolone cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
Deli Salads
Chicken Teriyaki Grinder
Comes with teriyaki sauce, banana peppers, provolone and mayo. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
Choc Cookie$0.50
The Balboa
This grinder is a combination of our Philly and Italian Grinders.
Club Grinder
Comes with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, mayo and honey mustard. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
Philly Cheese Steak Grinder
Comes with onion, green peppers, provolone cheese and mayo. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the "ingredients" section!!
Location

Glendale OH

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
SaturdayClosed
