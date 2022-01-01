Go
Toast

New England Lobster Market & Eatery

New England Lobster Market & Eatery is an authentic east coast seafood experience in the San Francisco area. We started in the wholesale business delivering quality seafood at a great value and took that experience to serve customers at our restaurant. Whether you're shopping at the market or grabbing a meal at the eatery, when you visit you'll discover live Maine lobsters, Dungeness crabs, mussels and more. Diners at our restaurant love the dressed lobster rolls, lobster corn chowder and crab nachos.
As long-time merchants in the wholesale shellfish business, we are able to consistently delight our customers with great prices and superb products. We promise you won't find an experience like ours anywhere else in the Bay Area!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

824 Cowan Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (4958 reviews)

Popular Items

Dressed Lobster Roll$32.95
1/4 lb of fresh picked lobster meat mixed with light mayo, salt, and pepper on a brioche-style bun served with house made chips, coleslaw and lemon
1/2 Lobster Roll and Cup of Soup$31.95
1/2 Lobster Roll and Cup of Soup
Lobster Mac n Cheese$19.95
House made Mac n Cheese served with fresh lobster meat, BACON, and a hint of lobster corn chowder
Dungeness Crab Melt$34.95
Dungeness Crab Sandwich with melted cheddar cheese
Pacific Oysters WA.$2.95
*we do not shuck oysters for togo*
Priced by the each, Farmed, Product of British Columbia, Canada
Naked Lobster Roll$32.95
1/4 lb of pure lobster meat with side of drawn butter served with house made chips, coleslaw and lemon
KUMAMOTO (California.)$2.95
*we do not shuck oysters for togo*
priced by the each, Farmed, Product of CA
Sampler$29.95
1 x 4-5oz Lobster Tail
Cup of Lobster Corn Chowder
1/2 lb of Peel and Eat Shrimp
House made potato chips
Lobster Corn Chowder
Seasonal Lobster Roll$35.95
1/4 lb of fresh lobster meat mixed with mayo, salt and pepper topped with fresh avocado slices and crumbled bacon bits
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

824 Cowan Rd

Burlingame CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stick and Steam

No reviews yet

We hope you have a wonderful experience!

Ramen Sky

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maverick Jack's

No reviews yet

Maverick Jack's is a lively restaurant in the heart of Burlingame, CA. We use the best ingredients and provide real hospitality in a great atmosphere.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston