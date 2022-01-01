Go
Toast

Please Choose Thursday or Friday Pickup at the top of the menu!

Passover Menu, Please choose Thursday or Friday pickup from the top of the menu!

244 Needham Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Matzo Stuffing
Made with matzo meal, chicken stock, onions, celery, parsley
Dairy Free, Nut Free, Soy Free
Our Fluffy Chopped Chicken Liver
Made with roasted chicken livers, onions, chopped hard boiled eggs, parsley, fresh cracked black pepper
Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free, Soy Free
6 Pack of Mini Matzo Balls$9.95
Made with Matzo Meal, Eggs, Oil & Parsley
- Dairy Free, Nut Free, Soy Free
Traditional Apple Charoseth
Made with sliced apples, dates, orange peels, apricots, walnuts, honey, red wine, cinnamon
Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Soy Free
Our Whole Apple Brined Rotisserie Chicken (feeds 3-4)$16.95
Made with Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chicken, this chicken is marinated in an Apple Cider Vinegar Brine for 24 hours to insure a tender and delicious chicken. The brine includes: apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, salt & a touch of sugar. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free, Soy Free
FRIDAY - APRIL 15TH
Grandma Florrie's Holiday Soup
Rich & Flavorful Chicken Broth with julienned carrots, parsnips, dill & parsley
Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free, Soy Free
Individual Large Matzo Balls$2.00
Made with Matzo Meal, Eggs, Oil & Parsley
Dairy Free, Nut Free, Soy Free
Brown Sugar Roasted Butternut Squash
Made with pureed butternut squash, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, brown sugar, seasonings
Gluten Free, Nut Free, Soy Free
Our Chicken Vegetable
Rich & Flavorful Chicken Broth made with carrots coins, diced chicken breast & fresh dill - Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free, Soy Free
See full menu

Location

244 Needham Street

Newton MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Emma’s Macarons

No reviews yet

Hand crafted French Macarons!

The Bancroft

No reviews yet

Modern American Steakhouse

Broken Records

No reviews yet

Broken Records is a modern beer hall serving up delicious food, craft beers, wine, and cordial cocktails in Boston’s newest sports and entertainment destination, Boston Landing.

Tappan Green

No reviews yet

Brookline High School's student-run restaurant.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston