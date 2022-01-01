Go
New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie

Everything is home made!

244 Needham Street

Popular Items

Our Chicken Vegetable$6.95
Rich & Intense Chicken Broth loaded with carrot coins and tender cuts of chicken breast (gluten free/dairy free/nut free/soy free)
Breast of Chicken Meal Plate$11.95
The Breast of Chicken Plate includes only white meat + any two homemade side dishes
New England Clam & Corn Chowder$6.95
A Soup Factory classic and a mixed marriage! Here are two wonderfully New England and Yankee style chowders elope into wedded bliss Gluten Free Contains Dairy Seafood Stock
Whole Apple Brined Rotisserie Chicken$16.95
We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours - our chickens are gluten free, dairy
Italian Beef Stew$7.75
Chunks of tender beef stewed with LOTS of red wine, pearl onions, button mushrooms, baby carrots, red bliss potatoes, and sweet peas to create a hearty and filling meal.
Half Chicken Meal Plate$13.95
The Half Chicken Plate includes white & dark meat + any two homemade side dishes
Chili Con Carne$6.95
A favorite at the Soup Factory. Slow-cooked, rich and zesty blend of ground beef, red beans, onions and sweet bell peppers in a spicy tomato and cumin scented sauce. Gluten Free Dairy Free
Lobster Newburg$7.75
A Soup Factory must-have! Creamy and delightful. Filled with lobster stock, lobster meat, tomatoes, jasmine rice, sherry, and spices. Gluten Free Contains Dairy Lobster Stock
Chicken Pot Pie$8.25
Tender chunks of chicken, potatoes, pearl onions, green peas and carrots served in between a flakey puff pastry Not Gluten Free Not Dairy Free Chicken Stock
Chopped Vegetable Salad$3.50
Our chopped vegetable salad is made with sliced carrots, chopped red/yellow bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil olive oil, lemon juice - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free
Location

244 Needham Street

Newton MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
