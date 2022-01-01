Go
Margotto Hawaii

Margotto Hawaii, sister restaurant of award winning Margotto e Baciare in Tokyo, is a truffle-centric restaurant that showcases the seasonal noble ingredient prepared in cuisine seamlessly integrating French techniques and Japanese sensibilities. The restaurant is proud to announce that it will be the first Krug ambassador restaurant in Hawaii.

514 piikoi street

Honolulu HI

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am
