Go
Toast

Green Street Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

37700 Green • $$

Avg 3.4 (559 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

37700 Green

New Baltimore MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fin's Eatery & Spirits

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wooden Valve

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ANCHOR BAY PIT STOP DINER

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston