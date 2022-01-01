Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
New Hartford
/
New Hartford
/
Chicken Tenders
New Hartford restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SmokeKing Restaurant
280D Main St, New Hartford
No reviews yet
Kid's Chicken Tenders with fries
$11.00
More about SmokeKing Restaurant
Good Friend's Restaurant - 107 main st
107 main st, New Hartford
No reviews yet
Kids chicken tenders
$8.99
More about Good Friend's Restaurant - 107 main st
