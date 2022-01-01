New Hartford restaurants you'll love

New Hartford restaurants
Toast
  • New Hartford

New Hartford's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try New Hartford restaurants

Bowled - New Hartford image

 

Bowled - New Hartford

4452 Commercial Drive STE D, New Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Protein Bowl$10.95
Romaine & Spinach, Choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak, Edamame, Hard Boiled Egg, Quiona, and Feta Cheese.
50 Grams of Protein!
Suggested Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
Spicy Chicken Grain Bowl$9.95
Brown Rice, Romaine, Grilled Spicy Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Black Beans, and Pickled Jalapenos.
Suggested Dressing: Sriracha Drizzle
The Farm Bowl$9.95
Romaine, Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Corn, Goat Cheese, and Walnuts.
Suggested Dressing: Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Creekside Family Restaurant image

 

Creekside Family Restaurant

3888 Oneida Street, New Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO 3 Egg Omelette$11.00
Ingredients folded in, served with home fries and toast.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Fried egg, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and American cheese.
Deli sandwich$9.00
Ham, turkey or roast beef, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread
Sammy's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Sammy's Cafe

34 Genesee Street, New Hartford

Avg 4.3 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Map

Map

