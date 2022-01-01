New Hartford restaurants you'll love
More about Bowled - New Hartford
Bowled - New Hartford
4452 Commercial Drive STE D, New Hartford
|Popular items
|Protein Bowl
|$10.95
Romaine & Spinach, Choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak, Edamame, Hard Boiled Egg, Quiona, and Feta Cheese.
50 Grams of Protein!
Suggested Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Spicy Chicken Grain Bowl
|$9.95
Brown Rice, Romaine, Grilled Spicy Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Black Beans, and Pickled Jalapenos.
Suggested Dressing: Sriracha Drizzle
|The Farm Bowl
|$9.95
Romaine, Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Corn, Goat Cheese, and Walnuts.
Suggested Dressing: Apple Cider Vinaigrette
More about Creekside Family Restaurant
Creekside Family Restaurant
3888 Oneida Street, New Hartford
|Popular items
|BYO 3 Egg Omelette
|$11.00
Ingredients folded in, served with home fries and toast.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.00
Fried egg, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and American cheese.
|Deli sandwich
|$9.00
Ham, turkey or roast beef, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread