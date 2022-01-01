New Haven bars & lounges you'll love
TACOS
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
182 Temple St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Adobo marinated grilled chicken, julienned romaine and mango salsa topped with jalapenos. Comes with three tacos.
|Nachos
|$11.00
Corn tortillas, melted cheddar & pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes and caramelized onions. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
65 Broadway, New Haven
|Popular items
|Punjabi Samosa
|$7.00
dumplings filled with aloo masala (spiced potatoes), peas, served with green and tamarind chutneys
|Palak Paneer
|$15.00
creamy spinach gravy, housemade paneer, basmati rice (GF, V) (substitute naan for rice +1)
|Samosa Chaat
|$11.00
punjabi samosas, savory chickpea and vegetable curry, green and tamarind chutneys, yogurt
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
1180 Chapel St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Salchipapas
|$12.00
Loaded French fries topped with chorizo, shredded queso blanco, diced tomato, and scallion with horseradish and ketchup aioli
|Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Choice of shrimp, tuna, chicken, or salmon accompanied with yellow rice, beans and sweet plantains [GF]
|Yuca Frita
|$7.00
Fried yuca served with chimichurri sauce on the side [GF] [V]
HAMBURGERS
Elm City Social
266 College Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Roasted Duck Breast
|$28.00
Five Spice Dusted Duck Breast | Butternut Mash | Blueberry Portwine Sauce | Toasted Walnuts
|Little Cheeseburgers
|$16.00
Three 3oz Burgers | Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Aioli | Onion Jam | Brioche | Served with Hand-cut Fries
|Baked French Onion Soup
|$8.00
Crostini | Gruyere Brulee | Scallion
PIZZA
Sally's Apizza
237 Wooster St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Large Tomato Sauce Pie
|$21.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and parmesan ( without mozzarella ).
|Small White Potato Pie
|$15.75
Potato, onion, mozzarella, imported parmesan and rosemary.
|Large Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce Pie
|$24.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Olives And Oil
124 Temple Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Cacio E Pepe
|$18.00
Spaghetti, Brodo, Parmesan Reggiano, Black Peppercorn, 90 Minute Egg. *dairy, egg, garlic, gluten* *house made pasta*
Peanut & Tree Nut Free
|Rigatoni a la Vodka
|$20.00
Rigatoni, Italian Sweet Sausage, Garlic, Shallots, Cream, Pomodoro, Parmesan Reggiano, Ricotta. *garlic, dairy, pork, gluten,* *house made pasta*
|Pesto Alfredo
|$19.00
Torchetti, Basil Pesto, Parmesan Reggiano, Fire Roasted Peppers. *gluten, garlic, dairy* *house made pasta* *does not include pine nuts*
Jack's Bar Steakhouse
212 College Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|PORK BELLY
|$12.00
Roasted 3hrs, bourbon glaze, brown sugar, teriyaki sauce
|FILET MIGNON 6oz
|$36.00
USDA CERTIFIED BEEF, the United States department of agriculture (USDA) carefully measures and certifies the quality and consistency of cattle throughout North America. Our USDA beef comes from the great American plains and is grain fed for 150 days for unique marbling, subtle texture and unsurpassed flavor.
|WEDGE SALAD
|$13.00
Petite iceberg, crispy bacon, red onion, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
TACOS
El Segundo New Haven
367 orange st, new haven
|Popular items
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$3.50
spit carved marinated pork with grilled pineapple, fresh cilantro and onion, and arbòl sauce on a corn tortilla
|Chicken Taco
|$4.50
seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo
|Scallion Pancake
|$7.50
served with ginger soy dipping sauce
Mecha
201B Crown Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Pho Ga
|$11.00
chicken slices, 'hangover cure'
Allergies: Fish, MSG
Archie Moore's - New Haven
188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Golden Fingers
|$12.99
Beer-battered dipped chicken tenders served with honey-mustard and our spicy secret sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo wing sauce with Lettuce, Tomato and a side of bleu cheese dressing.
|Archies Burger
|$14.50
Our 10oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market served on a hardroll with choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and a half sour pickle on the side.