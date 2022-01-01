New Haven bars & lounges you'll love

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos image

TACOS

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos

182 Temple St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tacos$14.00
Adobo marinated grilled chicken, julienned romaine and mango salsa topped with jalapenos. Comes with three tacos.
Nachos$11.00
Corn tortillas, melted cheddar & pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Quesadilla$10.00
Cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes and caramelized onions. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
More about Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Sherkaan Indian Street Food image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherkaan Indian Street Food

65 Broadway, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Punjabi Samosa$7.00
dumplings filled with aloo masala (spiced potatoes), peas, served with green and tamarind chutneys
Palak Paneer$15.00
creamy spinach gravy, housemade paneer, basmati rice (GF, V) (substitute naan for rice +1)
Samosa Chaat$11.00
punjabi samosas, savory chickpea and vegetable curry, green and tamarind chutneys, yogurt
More about Sherkaan Indian Street Food
Barracuda Bistro & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Barracuda Bistro & Bar

1180 Chapel St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salchipapas$12.00
Loaded French fries topped with chorizo, shredded queso blanco, diced tomato, and scallion with horseradish and ketchup aioli
Rice Bowl$17.00
Choice of shrimp, tuna, chicken, or salmon accompanied with yellow rice, beans and sweet plantains [GF]
Yuca Frita$7.00
Fried yuca served with chimichurri sauce on the side [GF] [V]
More about Barracuda Bistro & Bar
Elm City Social image

HAMBURGERS

Elm City Social

266 College Street, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Duck Breast$28.00
Five Spice Dusted Duck Breast | Butternut Mash | Blueberry Portwine Sauce | Toasted Walnuts
Little Cheeseburgers$16.00
Three 3oz Burgers | Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Aioli | Onion Jam | Brioche | Served with Hand-cut Fries
Baked French Onion Soup$8.00
Crostini | Gruyere Brulee | Scallion
More about Elm City Social
Sally's Apizza image

PIZZA

Sally's Apizza

237 Wooster St, New Haven

Avg 4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Tomato Sauce Pie$21.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and parmesan ( without mozzarella ).
Small White Potato Pie$15.75
Potato, onion, mozzarella, imported parmesan and rosemary.
Large Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce Pie$24.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and mozzarella.
More about Sally's Apizza
Olives And Oil image

 

Olives And Oil

124 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cacio E Pepe$18.00
Spaghetti, Brodo, Parmesan Reggiano, Black Peppercorn, 90 Minute Egg. *dairy, egg, garlic, gluten* *house made pasta*
Peanut & Tree Nut Free
Rigatoni a la Vodka$20.00
Rigatoni, Italian Sweet Sausage, Garlic, Shallots, Cream, Pomodoro, Parmesan Reggiano, Ricotta. *garlic, dairy, pork, gluten,* *house made pasta*
Pesto Alfredo$19.00
Torchetti, Basil Pesto, Parmesan Reggiano, Fire Roasted Peppers. *gluten, garlic, dairy* *house made pasta* *does not include pine nuts*
More about Olives And Oil
Jack's Bar Steakhouse image

 

Jack's Bar Steakhouse

212 College Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PORK BELLY$12.00
Roasted 3hrs, bourbon glaze, brown sugar, teriyaki sauce
FILET MIGNON 6oz$36.00
USDA CERTIFIED BEEF, the United States department of agriculture (USDA) carefully measures and certifies the quality and consistency of cattle throughout North America. Our USDA beef comes from the great American plains and is grain fed for 150 days for unique marbling, subtle texture and unsurpassed flavor.
WEDGE SALAD$13.00
Petite iceberg, crispy bacon, red onion, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
More about Jack's Bar Steakhouse
El Segundo New Haven image

TACOS

El Segundo New Haven

367 orange st, new haven

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos Al Pastor$3.50
spit carved marinated pork with grilled pineapple, fresh cilantro and onion, and arbòl sauce on a corn tortilla
Chicken Taco$4.50
seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo
Scallion Pancake$7.50
served with ginger soy dipping sauce
More about El Segundo New Haven
Mecha image

 

Mecha

201B Crown Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pho Ga$11.00
chicken slices, 'hangover cure'
Allergies: Fish, MSG
More about Mecha
BAR image

 

BAR

254 Crown Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about BAR
Restaurant banner

 

Archie Moore's - New Haven

188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Golden Fingers$12.99
Beer-battered dipped chicken tenders served with honey-mustard and our spicy secret sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo wing sauce with Lettuce, Tomato and a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Archies Burger$14.50
Our 10oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market served on a hardroll with choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and a half sour pickle on the side.
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven

