New Haven breakfast spots you'll love

Crafted by Hand Cafe image

 

Crafted by Hand Cafe

167 Orange St., New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Scrambled egg, Home Fries, Jack and cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, choice of meat
Gorgonzola Salad$11.95
Baby Spinach, crispy shallots, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, cucumber, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette
Truffle Grilled Cheese$10.95
Garlic mushrooms, fontina & Gruyere cheese, Truffle cream cheese on sourdough
More about Crafted by Hand Cafe
Bella's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bella's Cafe

896 Whalley Avenue, New Haven

Avg 4.6 (1094 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes$8.75
A short stack or our buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.
2 Eggs$9.25
Local "Soffer Farms" eggs with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits
Chicken Apple Benedict$14.00
English muffin topped with poached eggs & our hollandaise sauce with our specialty Chicken and Apple sausage.
More about Bella's Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#11
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
#8
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo
California Cobb Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Topped w/Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Sliced Eggs & Garlic Croûtons w/Side of Ranch Dressing
More about Zois, LLC

