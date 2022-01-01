New Haven breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in New Haven
More about Crafted by Hand Cafe
Crafted by Hand Cafe
167 Orange St., New Haven
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Scrambled egg, Home Fries, Jack and cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, choice of meat
|Gorgonzola Salad
|$11.95
Baby Spinach, crispy shallots, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, cucumber, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette
|Truffle Grilled Cheese
|$10.95
Garlic mushrooms, fontina & Gruyere cheese, Truffle cream cheese on sourdough
More about Bella's Cafe
SANDWICHES
Bella's Cafe
896 Whalley Avenue, New Haven
|Popular items
|Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes
|$8.75
A short stack or our buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.
|2 Eggs
|$9.25
Local "Soffer Farms" eggs with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits
|Chicken Apple Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin topped with poached eggs & our hollandaise sauce with our specialty Chicken and Apple sausage.
More about Zois, LLC
Zois, LLC
63 Grove St, New Haven
|Popular items
|#11
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
|#8
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo
|California Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Topped w/Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Sliced Eggs & Garlic Croûtons w/Side of Ranch Dressing