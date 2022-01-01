New Haven cafés you'll love

Crafted by Hand Cafe image

 

Crafted by Hand Cafe

167 Orange St., New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Scrambled egg, Home Fries, Jack and cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, choice of meat
Gorgonzola Salad$11.95
Baby Spinach, crispy shallots, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, cucumber, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette
Truffle Grilled Cheese$10.95
Garlic mushrooms, fontina & Gruyere cheese, Truffle cream cheese on sourdough
More about Crafted by Hand Cafe
Soul de Cuba Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN

Soul de Cuba Cafe

283 Crown St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lechon Asado$19.00
Traditional celebration dish! Mojo marinated pork roasted until tender then hand pulled and topped with caramelized onions. Served with moro rice and sweet plantains.
Empanadas$15.00
Crispy turnovers filled with seasoned beef, chicken and sautéed veggies (one each) Served with tomato aioli dipping sauce
Picadillo$16.00
Tender ground beef seasoned with tomato, Spanish olives, onion, bell peppers and capers. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantain.
A very traditional dish and true comfort food.
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe
Atticus Cafe image

 

Atticus Cafe

1082 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grain Bowl$12.00
organic brown rice, pumpkin seed romesco, pesto, marinated kale, fried egg and roasted mushrooms, and delicata squash **can be made vegan with tofu
this dish is wheat free**
- choose your protein add on
Meatball Sandwich$11.00
3 meatballs, stracciatella + parmesan cheeses, ciabatta slab bread
Frittata Egg Sandwich$7.50
parmesan & herb frittata, mystic cheese co melinda mae, pumpkin seed romesco, marinated kale, red onion, brioche
More about Atticus Cafe
Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street image

 

Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street

258 Church St, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino
Espresso with foam and steamed milk
Willoughby's Espresso Blend$14.99
Ethiopia Yrgacheffe Halo Hartume Grade 1$17.99
More about Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street
Atticus Bookstore image

 

Atticus Bookstore

1082 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie - Americanah$16.00
One of our favorite novels, and not just because Atticus is mentioned on page 421.
How to Be an Antiracist - Ibram X. Kendi$22.95
This is the book people are turning to for guidance so that we can both understand and change the current culture.
Ijeoma Oluo - So You Want To Talk About Race$16.99
Oluo guides readers of all races through subjects ranging from intersectionality and affirmative action to "model minorities" in an attempt to make the seemingly impossible possible: honest conversations about race and racism, and how they infect almost every aspect of American life.
More about Atticus Bookstore
Willoughby's Coffee York St - Yale Arch Library image

 

Willoughby's Coffee York St - Yale Arch Library

Yale Architecture Library 194 York St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Chai Latte
Chilled exotic spiced tea with milk
More about Willoughby's Coffee York St - Yale Arch Library
The Devil's Diet Dessert Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

The Devil's Diet Dessert Bar

1245 Chapel St, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Devil's Diet Dessert Bar
Cafe on Temple image

 

Cafe on Temple

60 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
White Toast$1.75
Rye Toast$1.75
Honest Tea$2.25
More about Cafe on Temple
Greek Olive South image

 

Greek Olive South

100 Church Street South, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Greek Olive South

