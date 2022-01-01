New Haven cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in New Haven
More about Crafted by Hand Cafe
Crafted by Hand Cafe
167 Orange St., New Haven
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Scrambled egg, Home Fries, Jack and cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, choice of meat
|Gorgonzola Salad
|$11.95
Baby Spinach, crispy shallots, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, cucumber, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette
|Truffle Grilled Cheese
|$10.95
Garlic mushrooms, fontina & Gruyere cheese, Truffle cream cheese on sourdough
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN
Soul de Cuba Cafe
283 Crown St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Lechon Asado
|$19.00
Traditional celebration dish! Mojo marinated pork roasted until tender then hand pulled and topped with caramelized onions. Served with moro rice and sweet plantains.
|Empanadas
|$15.00
Crispy turnovers filled with seasoned beef, chicken and sautéed veggies (one each) Served with tomato aioli dipping sauce
|Picadillo
|$16.00
Tender ground beef seasoned with tomato, Spanish olives, onion, bell peppers and capers. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantain.
A very traditional dish and true comfort food.
More about Atticus Cafe
Atticus Cafe
1082 Chapel Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Grain Bowl
|$12.00
organic brown rice, pumpkin seed romesco, pesto, marinated kale, fried egg and roasted mushrooms, and delicata squash **can be made vegan with tofu
this dish is wheat free**
- choose your protein add on
|Meatball Sandwich
|$11.00
3 meatballs, stracciatella + parmesan cheeses, ciabatta slab bread
|Frittata Egg Sandwich
|$7.50
parmesan & herb frittata, mystic cheese co melinda mae, pumpkin seed romesco, marinated kale, red onion, brioche
More about Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street
Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street
258 Church St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
Espresso with foam and steamed milk
|Willoughby's Espresso Blend
|$14.99
|Ethiopia Yrgacheffe Halo Hartume Grade 1
|$17.99
More about Atticus Bookstore
Atticus Bookstore
1082 Chapel Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie - Americanah
|$16.00
One of our favorite novels, and not just because Atticus is mentioned on page 421.
|How to Be an Antiracist - Ibram X. Kendi
|$22.95
This is the book people are turning to for guidance so that we can both understand and change the current culture.
|Ijeoma Oluo - So You Want To Talk About Race
|$16.99
Oluo guides readers of all races through subjects ranging from intersectionality and affirmative action to "model minorities" in an attempt to make the seemingly impossible possible: honest conversations about race and racism, and how they infect almost every aspect of American life.
More about Willoughby's Coffee York St - Yale Arch Library
Willoughby's Coffee York St - Yale Arch Library
Yale Architecture Library 194 York St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Iced Chai Latte
Chilled exotic spiced tea with milk
More about The Devil's Diet Dessert Bar
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
The Devil's Diet Dessert Bar
1245 Chapel St, New Haven
More about Cafe on Temple
Cafe on Temple
60 Temple Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|White Toast
|$1.75
|Rye Toast
|$1.75
|Honest Tea
|$2.25
More about Greek Olive South
Greek Olive South
100 Church Street South, New Haven