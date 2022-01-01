New Haven Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in New Haven
More about Haven Hot Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Haven Hot Chicken
21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven
|Popular items
|Tendie Slider
|$5.99
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
|Banana Puddin'
|$3.99
French Vanilla puddin' layered with Nilla wafers and fresh sliced banana, topped with whipped cream & Nilla wafer crumbles
|Fuego Fries
|$9.99
Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake
More about Sandra's Next Generation
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sandra's Next Generation
636 Congress Ave, New Haven
|Popular items
|Church Plate
|$16.50
The choice of 1 Entree and 4 Sides Dishes
|Shantes Plate
|$15.50
The choice of 1 Entree and 2 Sides dishes
|Shantes Plate
|$15.50
The choice of 1 Entree and 2 Sides dishes
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven
Archie Moore's - New Haven
188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Golden Fingers
|$12.99
Beer-battered dipped chicken tenders served with honey-mustard and our spicy secret sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo wing sauce with Lettuce, Tomato and a side of bleu cheese dressing.
|Archies Burger
|$14.50
Our 10oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market served on a hardroll with choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and a half sour pickle on the side.