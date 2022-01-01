New Haven Chicken restaurants you'll love

Haven Hot Chicken

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Haven Hot Chicken

21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven

Avg 4.8 (577 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tendie Slider$5.99
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
Banana Puddin'$3.99
French Vanilla puddin' layered with Nilla wafers and fresh sliced banana, topped with whipped cream & Nilla wafer crumbles
Fuego Fries$9.99
Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake
More about Haven Hot Chicken
Sandra's Next Generation

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sandra's Next Generation

636 Congress Ave, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (2166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Church Plate$16.50
The choice of 1 Entree and 4 Sides Dishes
Shantes Plate$15.50
The choice of 1 Entree and 2 Sides dishes
More about Sandra's Next Generation
Restaurant banner

 

Archie Moore's - New Haven

188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Golden Fingers$12.99
Beer-battered dipped chicken tenders served with honey-mustard and our spicy secret sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo wing sauce with Lettuce, Tomato and a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Archies Burger$14.50
Our 10oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market served on a hardroll with choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and a half sour pickle on the side.
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven

