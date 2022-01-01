New Haven sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in New Haven
More about Bella's Cafe
SANDWICHES
Bella's Cafe
896 Whalley Avenue, New Haven
|Popular items
|Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes
|$8.75
A short stack or our buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.
|2 Eggs
|$9.25
Local "Soffer Farms" eggs with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits
|Chicken Apple Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin topped with poached eggs & our hollandaise sauce with our specialty Chicken and Apple sausage.
More about Haven Hot Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Haven Hot Chicken
21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven
|Popular items
|Tendie Slider
|$5.99
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
|Banana Puddin'
|$3.99
French Vanilla puddin' layered with Nilla wafers and fresh sliced banana, topped with whipped cream & Nilla wafer crumbles
|Fuego Fries
|$9.99
Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake
More about Munchies Sub Shop
Munchies Sub Shop
957 New Haven CT, New haven
|Popular items
|Hannibal
|$13.00
Southern fried chicken, blue-cheese ranch, shredded romaine, raw onion, tomato, dirty Steve buffalo sauce, Cheetos
|El Guapo
|$13.50
Our steak and cheese w/ cherry pepper aioli, caramelized onions, shredded romaine, smoked Gouda dip, chili Fritos
|FXO
|$13.50
French onion style steak and cheese w/ French onion dip, caramelized onions, American cheese, smoked Swiss, Funyuns
More about Zois, LLC
Zois, LLC
63 Grove St, New Haven
|Popular items
|#11
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
|#8
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo
|California Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Topped w/Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Sliced Eggs & Garlic Croûtons w/Side of Ranch Dressing