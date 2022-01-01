New Haven Greek restaurants you'll love

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

Must-try Greek restaurants in New Haven

The Greek Olive image

 

The Greek Olive

402 Sargent Drive, New Haven

Avg 4.1 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Donation of $500$500.00
This amount will provide 100 Bowls of Hope to those who are food insecure.
Donation of $25$25.00
This amount will provide 5 Bowls of Hope to those who are food insecure.
Donation of $100$100.00
This amount will provide 20 Bowls of Hope to those who are food insecure.
More about The Greek Olive
Cafe on Temple image

 

Cafe on Temple

60 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
White Toast$1.75
Rye Toast$1.75
Honest Tea$2.25
More about Cafe on Temple
Greek Olive South image

 

Greek Olive South

100 Church Street South, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Greek Olive South

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Haven

Salmon

French Fries

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Edamame

Pancakes

Nachos

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.4 (4 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston