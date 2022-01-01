New Haven Italian restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Sally's Apizza
237 Wooster St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Large Tomato Sauce Pie
|$21.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and parmesan ( without mozzarella ).
|Small White Potato Pie
|$15.75
Potato, onion, mozzarella, imported parmesan and rosemary.
|Large Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce Pie
|$24.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Olives And Oil
124 Temple Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Cacio E Pepe
|$18.00
Spaghetti, Brodo, Parmesan Reggiano, Black Peppercorn, 90 Minute Egg. *dairy, egg, garlic, gluten* *house made pasta*
Peanut & Tree Nut Free
|Rigatoni a la Vodka
|$20.00
Rigatoni, Italian Sweet Sausage, Garlic, Shallots, Cream, Pomodoro, Parmesan Reggiano, Ricotta. *garlic, dairy, pork, gluten,* *house made pasta*
|Pesto Alfredo
|$19.00
Torchetti, Basil Pesto, Parmesan Reggiano, Fire Roasted Peppers. *gluten, garlic, dairy* *house made pasta* *does not include pine nuts*
Villa Lulu
230 College St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Bolognese
|$24.00
Braised Veal, Pancetta, Topped with RIcotta, Rosemary, Thyme
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Eggplant Parm
|$19.00
Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato Sauce
