New Haven Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in New Haven

Sally's Apizza image

PIZZA

Sally's Apizza

237 Wooster St, New Haven

Avg 4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Tomato Sauce Pie$21.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and parmesan ( without mozzarella ).
Small White Potato Pie$15.75
Potato, onion, mozzarella, imported parmesan and rosemary.
Large Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce Pie$24.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and mozzarella.
More about Sally's Apizza
Olives And Oil image

 

Olives And Oil

124 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cacio E Pepe$18.00
Spaghetti, Brodo, Parmesan Reggiano, Black Peppercorn, 90 Minute Egg. *dairy, egg, garlic, gluten* *house made pasta*
Peanut & Tree Nut Free
Rigatoni a la Vodka$20.00
Rigatoni, Italian Sweet Sausage, Garlic, Shallots, Cream, Pomodoro, Parmesan Reggiano, Ricotta. *garlic, dairy, pork, gluten,* *house made pasta*
Pesto Alfredo$19.00
Torchetti, Basil Pesto, Parmesan Reggiano, Fire Roasted Peppers. *gluten, garlic, dairy* *house made pasta* *does not include pine nuts*
More about Olives And Oil
Main pic

 

Villa Lulu

230 College St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bolognese$24.00
Braised Veal, Pancetta, Topped with RIcotta, Rosemary, Thyme
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Eggplant Parm$19.00
Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato Sauce
More about Villa Lulu
The Greek Olive image

 

The Greek Olive

402 Sargent Drive, New Haven

Avg 4.1 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Donation of $500$500.00
This amount will provide 100 Bowls of Hope to those who are food insecure.
Donation of $25$25.00
This amount will provide 5 Bowls of Hope to those who are food insecure.
Donation of $100$100.00
This amount will provide 20 Bowls of Hope to those who are food insecure.
More about The Greek Olive

