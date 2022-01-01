New Haven juice & smoothie spots you'll love
More about Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street
Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street
999 State Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Giro D’Italia 🚲
|$12.00
Acai Bowl topped with banana, strawberries, hemp flax granola and newtella
|Century 🚲
|$12.00
Chocolate Banana Bowl with coconut milk, banana, cocao and peanut butter toped with chocolate chips, granola, banana and peanut butter
|Make your own bowl
|$12.00
pick you favorite base, and four favorite toppings!
More about Raw Bowls & Juice
Raw Bowls & Juice
285 Nicoll Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Santa Fe
|$14.50
blackened chicken, cowboy caviar (corn and black bean salsa), guacamole, tortilla strips, mixed greens, habanero ranch
|Chocolate Delight
|$11.00
Banana, almond butter, plant based protein, cocoa, almond milk - topped with coconut
|Energy Bowl
|$13.00
Bluberry, Banana, Mango, Apple, Protein, Almond milk, e3live, Spirulina, blended together, topped with bananans, Blueberry, Strawberry, overnight oats, almonds & Honey
More about Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - York Street
Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - York Street
284 York Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Four Pack Juice
|$30.00
Choose your four favorites and save a few bucks.
Price includes a $1 bottle deposit per bottle. Return your glass bottles for $1 each - We sanitize and reuse the bottles.
|Make your own bowl
|$12.00
pick you favorite base, and four favorite toppings!
|Almond Round
|$4.50
Vegan and Gluten Free
Almond Butter, almonds, cocoa, oats, maple syrup