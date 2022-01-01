Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Haven juice & smoothie spots you'll love

New Haven restaurants
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in New Haven

Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street image

 

Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street

999 State Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Giro D’Italia 🚲$12.00
Acai Bowl topped with banana, strawberries, hemp flax granola and newtella
Century 🚲$12.00
Chocolate Banana Bowl with coconut milk, banana, cocao and peanut butter toped with chocolate chips, granola, banana and peanut butter
Make your own bowl$12.00
pick you favorite base, and four favorite toppings!
More about Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street
Raw Bowls & Juice image

 

Raw Bowls & Juice

285 Nicoll Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Fe$14.50
blackened chicken, cowboy caviar (corn and black bean salsa), guacamole, tortilla strips, mixed greens, habanero ranch
Chocolate Delight$11.00
Banana, almond butter, plant based protein, cocoa, almond milk - topped with coconut
Energy Bowl$13.00
Bluberry, Banana, Mango, Apple, Protein, Almond milk, e3live, Spirulina, blended together, topped with bananans, Blueberry, Strawberry, overnight oats, almonds & Honey
More about Raw Bowls & Juice
Restaurant banner

 

Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - York Street

284 York Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Four Pack Juice$30.00
Choose your four favorites and save a few bucks.
Price includes a $1 bottle deposit per bottle. Return your glass bottles for $1 each - We sanitize and reuse the bottles.
Make your own bowl$12.00
pick you favorite base, and four favorite toppings!
Almond Round$4.50
Vegan and Gluten Free
Almond Butter, almonds, cocoa, oats, maple syrup
More about Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - York Street

