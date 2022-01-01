New Haven Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in New Haven
More about Pacifico
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Pacifico
220 College Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Enchilada
|$10.00
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
|SEAFOOD PAELLA
|$69.00
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN
Soul de Cuba Cafe
283 Crown St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Lechon Asado
|$19.00
Traditional celebration dish! Mojo marinated pork roasted until tender then hand pulled and topped with caramelized onions. Served with moro rice and sweet plantains.
|Empanadas
|$15.00
Crispy turnovers filled with seasoned beef, chicken and sautéed veggies (one each) Served with tomato aioli dipping sauce
|Picadillo
|$16.00
Tender ground beef seasoned with tomato, Spanish olives, onion, bell peppers and capers. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantain.
A very traditional dish and true comfort food.
More about Barracuda Bistro & Bar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
1180 Chapel St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Salchipapas
|$12.00
Loaded French fries topped with chorizo, shredded queso blanco, diced tomato, and scallion with horseradish and ketchup aioli
|Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Choice of shrimp, tuna, chicken, or salmon accompanied with yellow rice, beans and sweet plantains [GF]
|Yuca Frita
|$7.00
Fried yuca served with chimichurri sauce on the side [GF] [V]