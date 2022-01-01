New Haven Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in New Haven

Pacifico image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pacifico

220 College Street, New Haven

Avg 3.9 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada$10.00
Fish Tacos$13.00
SEAFOOD PAELLA$69.00
More about Pacifico
Soul de Cuba Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN

Soul de Cuba Cafe

283 Crown St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lechon Asado$19.00
Traditional celebration dish! Mojo marinated pork roasted until tender then hand pulled and topped with caramelized onions. Served with moro rice and sweet plantains.
Empanadas$15.00
Crispy turnovers filled with seasoned beef, chicken and sautéed veggies (one each) Served with tomato aioli dipping sauce
Picadillo$16.00
Tender ground beef seasoned with tomato, Spanish olives, onion, bell peppers and capers. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantain.
A very traditional dish and true comfort food.
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe
Pitaziki image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PITAS

Pitaziki

170 Temple St, New Haven

Avg 4.6 (791 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Pita$0.75
Chicken Kabob Bowl$10.50
Gyro Bowl$10.50
More about Pitaziki
The Devil's Diet Dessert Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

The Devil's Diet Dessert Bar

1245 Chapel St, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Devil's Diet Dessert Bar

